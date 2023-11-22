Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,023.24, Nifty Above 19,800 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 92.47 points or 0.14 percent, to close at 66,023.24. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 32.40 points or 0.16 percent to end the day at 19,815.80.

Nifty Bank shed 221.70 points or 0.51 percent at 43,467.45.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Infosys, Titan, and ITC were among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, JSW Steel, and SBI were among the laggards.

Top Gainers and Losers in BSE | bseindia.com

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, and Hero MotoCorp were among the gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Adani Enterprises were among the losers.

Top stocks on NSE: Gainer and Losers | nseindia.com

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,903.51, down by 27.26 points and Nifty at 19,769.90, down by 13.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 43,610.10, down by 79.05 or 0.18 per cent.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee on Wednesday closed at 83.32 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.36.