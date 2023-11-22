Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 65,903.51, Nifty Below 19,800 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,903.51, down by 27.26 points and Nifty at 19,769.90, down by 13.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 43,610.10, down by 79.05 or 0.18 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, NTPC, and Tata Motors were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Kotak Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, and JSW Steel among the major losers

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 275.62 points or 0.42 percent, to close at 65,930.77. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 89 points or 0.45 percent to end the day at 19,783. Nifty Bank shed 117 points or 0.27 percent at 43,701.95.

Global markets

The US stock market on Tuesday ended the session on a lower note: the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 62.75 points, equivalent to 0.18 percent, closing at 35,088.29. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 9.19 points or 0.20 percent, finishing at 4,538.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 84.55 points, marking a 0.59 percent decrease to settle at 14,199.98.

Asian markets were trading mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 193.11 points to reach 33,547.25, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 29.16 points, reaching at 17,763.05, and South Korea's KOSPI dropped by 14.13 points to reach 2496.29 and Gifty Nifty at 19,862.50, up by 32.50 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices slightly decreased on early Asian trade on Wednesday, Brent crude futures dropped by 23 cents (0.3%) to US dollar 82.09 barrel by 1816 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at US Dollar 77.52 per barrel, showing a decline of 31 cents (0.4%).

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened 5 paise higher on Wednesday morning at 83.30 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.35.