 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,930.77, Nifty Above 19,700
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 275.62 points or 0.42 percent, to close at 65,930.77. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 89 points or 0.45 percent to end the day at 19,783.

Nifty Bank shed 117 points or 0.27 percent at 43,701.95.

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Sun Pharma, and Reliance were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti, SBI, and LT were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, and JSW Steel were among the gainers, whereas BPCL, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, Britannia, and LT were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,883.70, up by 228.55 points and Nifty was at 19,758 with a jump of 64 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,756.85, up by 171.90 or 0.39 per cent.

