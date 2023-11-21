Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 65,883.70, Nifty Above 19,700 | File

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,883.70, up by 228.55 points and Nifty was at 19,758 with a jump of 64 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,756.85, up by 171.90 or 0.39 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, and NTPC were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Nestle India were among the major losers.

Markets on Monday

The market on Monday ended the day on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 139.58 points or 0.21 per cent, to close at 65,655.15. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 37.55 points or 0.19 per cent to end the day at 19,694.25. Nifty Bank sheds 12.25 points or 0.03 per cent at 43,571.70

Global markets

The US stock market on Monday ended the session positively: the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 203.76 points, marking a 0.58% increase to reach 35,151.04, while the S&P 500 surged by 33.36 points or 0.74% to settle at 4,547.38. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.05 points or 1.13%, closing at 14,284.53.

Asian markets trade higher on Tueday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 23.52 points to reach 33,364.51, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 244.86 points, reaching at 18,022.93, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 22.48 points to reach 2,513.68 and Gifty Nifty at 19,802.50, up by 60.50 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices slightly decreased on early Asian trade on Tuesday, Brent crude futures dropped by 19 cents (0.2%) to $82.13 per barrel by 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $77.68 per barrel, showing a decline of 15 cents (0.2%).

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday morning at 83.33 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.34.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)