Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 65,655.15, Nifty Below 19,700

The market on Monday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 139.58 points or 0.21 per cent, to close at 65,655.15. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 37.55 points or 0.19 per cent to end the day at 19,694.25.

Nifty Bank sheds 12.25 points or 0.03 per cent at 43,571.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Divis Lab, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Coal India were among the major gainers, whereas Adani Enterprise, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI Life, and UltraTech Cement were among the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened flat on Monday with Sensex at 65,801.68, up by 6.95 points and Nifty was at 19,742.55, up by 10.75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,493.85, down by 90.10 or 0.21 per cent.

