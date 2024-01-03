Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On January 3, Sensex At 71,832.62 & Nifty Below 21,700

Opening Bell: Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,832.62, down by 59.86 points, and Nifty at 21,618.10, down by 47.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,582, down by 179.65 points or 0.38 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, M&M, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, and Nestle India were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Wipro, Infosys Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, and HCL Tech among the major losers.

Market on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,892.48, down by 379.46 points or 0.53 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,665.80, shedding 76.10 points or 0.35 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 472.65 points or 0.98 per cent at 47,761.65.

Global markets

The US markets closed lower on Tuesday. The S&P 500 closed with a decrease of 27 points, marking a 0.57 per cent decline, settling at 4,742.83 points. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a loss of 245.41 points, equivalent to a 1.63 per cent decrease, closing at 14,765.94 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest increase of 25.5 points, rising by 0.07 per cent to reach 37,715.04.

During Wednesday morning, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower. The Asia Dow dipped by 0.19 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 reflected losses of 0.22 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped by 1.52 percent, and China's primary index, the Shanghai Composite, exhibited a decrease of 0.43 per cent.

Oil Prices

During early trade on Wednesday, oil prices were trading higher. Brent crude futures experienced an increase of 0.5 per cents, trading at US dollar 76.16 per barrel Similarly, U.S. WTI crude futures up by 0.57 per cent, reaching US dollar 70.78 per barrel.