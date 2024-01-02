Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On January 2; Sensex At 71,892.48, Nifty Below 21,700

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On January 2 |

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,892.48, down by 379.46 points or 0.53 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,665.80, shedding 76.10 points or 0.35 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 472.65 points or 0.98 per cent at 47,761.65.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers whereas Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M, LT, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Divis lab, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Coal India, and Cipla were the major gainers whereas Eicher Motors, M&M, UltraTech Cement, LT, and Kotak Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets opened lower on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,136.66, down by 135.28 points, and Nifty at 21,716.40, down by 25.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,116.15, down by 118.15 points or 0.24 per cent.