Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On January 2, Sensex At 72,136.66 & Nifty Below 21,750

Opening Bell: Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,136.66, down by 135.28 points, and Nifty at 21,716.40, down by 25.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,116.15, down by 118.15 points or 0.24 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, JSW Steel, Wipro, and Nestle India were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Bank were among the major losers.

Market on Monday

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 31.68 points or 0.04 per cent, to close at 72,271.94. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent to end the day at 21,741.90. Nifty Bank fell 57.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 48,234.30.

Global markets

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 75.45 points, reaching 33,464.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed by 94.88 points, trading at 16,952.51, while South Korea's KOSPI down by 7.74 points, reaching 2,647.54

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened lower at 83.28 per dollar against previous day close.