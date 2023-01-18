Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 25 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened postive, with Nifty above 18000.

The Sensex was up 25.21 points or 0.04% at 60680.93, and the Nifty was up 10.20 points or 0.06% at 18063.50.

About 1,263 shares advanced, 809 shares declined, and 112 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel, UPL, HCL Technologies, and ONGC were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, and Reliance Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

