ONGC share in India's oil, gas production rises; not a 'drag' anymore

State-owned ONGC, which is often perceived as a drag on the crude oil and natural gas produced in the country, has actually seen its share in India's oil and gas production rise over the last three years.

"The share of ONGC's crude oil production in the country's total crude oil output has increased from 61.7 per cent in 2018-19 to 66.5 per cent in 2020-21," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The same was also true for gas.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) operates the country's oldest fields where a natural decline in output has set in.

Other major fields in the country too are facing similar issues, leading to lower production as a whole.

According to the minister's reply, ONGC's production has declined but it is slower than the national average.

"Challenges faced in operation of exploration and production (E&P) activities are generic and ONGC is taking appropriate steps to address these," he said.

ONGC produced 21.11 million tonne out of the national output of 34.2 million tonne in 2018-19. In 2020-21, ONGC produced 20.273 million tonne out of the national output of 30.49 million tonne.

"The share of ONGC's natural gas production in the country's total natural gas output has increased from 75.3 per cent in 2018-19 to 77.1 per cent in 2020-21," he said.

It produced 24.74 billion cubic meters of gas out of the national production of 32.87 bcm in 2018-19. In 2020-21, it produced 22.09 bcm out of 28.67 bcm national output.

The minister said ONGC is taking various steps to enhance the production of crude oil and natural gas including investing in the redevelopment of existing fields and bringing to production newer ones.

The steps include "redevelopment of existing natural matured fields and development of new small/marginal fields through cluster development," he said adding the firm was also monetising discoveries across the acreages it holds.

Also, it is looking to enhance the "recovery factor of matured fields by including improved oil recovery (IOR) and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies," he said. It is "bringing field-specific production enhancement model including farm out and joint venture/technical service model." The firm is developing discoveries made in the Krishna Godavari basin.

"An investment of Rs 10,392 crore is envisaged by ONGC during 2021-22," he said.

During the current fiscal year, ONC produced 4.83 million tonne of crude oil and 5.1 bcm of gas during April-June.