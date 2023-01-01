ONGC appoints Sushma Rawat as new Director of Exploration

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited on Sunday announced the appointment of Sushma Rawat as new director of exploration in an exchange filing. She will be taking over from Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as he reaches the age of retirement on December 31, 2022.

The change in director is based on the letter issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on December 12, 2022.

Sushma Rawat is a post-graduate in geology and has 32 years of experience in G&G exploration and development activities in various basins of the country. She has been an integral part of the initiative by the government to appraise the unappraised basins in the country and add new areas to the exploration fold. She has also headed the team for the resource reassessment of the Mumbai offshore basin, and she was a core team member of the Central Team for 26 basins from 2015–17.

According to the exchange, Rawat has been "a lead member of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited team for identifying and assessing new areas in Category-I, II, & III basins of the country based on the data available in-house and new National Seismic Programme (NSP) data, and the nodal person for working out the requirement and technical - financial details of parametric wells and planning of NSP lines in all less explored basins (Category-I,II & III) and un-probed areas of Category-I basins of India."

She has also had the responsibility of Director, ONGC Petro Additions Limited, and was ED-Basin Manager of Assam & Assam Arakan Basin, looking after the responsibility of ONGC's exploration and production activities for the entire North East region. In addition, she was also on the Board of ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited.