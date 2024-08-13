 OneWeb Satellite Internet: Fully Ready, Awaiting Nod From Govt, Says Sunil Mittal On Launch Of Services
OneWeb's two satellite network portals or SNPs are ready, one in the South and another in the North, and the company has done tests in the Himalayas, and deserts to demonstrate proof of concept to the army, navy and other government agencies.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
OneWeb satellite service is in the state of readiness and awaiting the government's approval to launch its services, Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Monday.

Bharti Airtel Chief Sunil Mittal

"It is ready to go now...the satellites are all spinning around India all the time...we are now just waiting for a signal from the DoT to light up those SNPs for commercial service, and it could be anytime...We have requested the government to accelerate the process because it is much-needed, especially by the government agencies in difficult remote areas," Mittal said, "The terminals are in India, we are just waiting...there is nothing we can do because we can't light it up other than our test case, which has been approved...we can't go commercial until we have it (approvals)."

Mittal noted that the telecom department has already sent a reference to regulator Trai to start the consultation.

Mittal noted that the telecom department has already sent a reference to regulator Trai to start the consultation.

"...so as soon as the Trai comes out...I would say we should be expected to get the approval...In fact, we have given an undertaking to DoT that you can even give us permission in the interim, and whatever the final decision is, we will comply with that...It is a wait from DoT now. We are fully ready," Mittal said.

