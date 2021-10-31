OnePlus unveils security patch update for Series 7

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out the latest October 2021 security patch for its OnePlus 7 series handsets. This is a smaller update that comes with underhood improvements and bumps the Android Security Patch Level, reports GizChina.

The firmware versions for the OnePlus 7 Pro in the global market and Europe are 11.0.4.1.GM21AA and 11.0.4.1GM21BA, respectively. The vanilla OnePlus 7 gets 11.0.4.1.GM57AA and 11.0.4.1GM57BA as the firmware versions in the global market and Europe, respectively.

The update adds new security patch, fixes the delayed incoming call interface bug and improves the system stability and bumps the security patch level to October 2021.

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, therefore it will be received by a limited number of users currently. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. To check the update manually, go to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

Earlier, OnePlus has announced that it will integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

OnePlus Founder and Chief Product Officer for OPPO Pete Lau said that they are working hard to create better products and a better experience for users. According to Lau, when planning for Android 12 last year, the two teams already began sharing a more similar pursuit for the software experience.

