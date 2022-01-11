Aggregator platform OneDios raises $1.2 mn led by IAN, LetsVenture, HNIs

OneDios, an aggregator platform for customer service requests, has raised $1.2 million in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), LetsVenture, and HNIs such as Bhanu Chopra, Akash Bhansali, and the Haldiram Group.

Founded in 2019, the Delhi-based startup aims to utilize the freshly raised investment to double the size of its product portfolio. The company wants to hire the best-in-class tech talent and experts for its overall growth, it said in a press statement.

OneDios intends to strengthen its presence in the consumer electronics service sector and expand to other categories like home appliances, kitchen appliances, and gadgets.

Nitin Chawla founded OneDios with an intent to provide brands and their end consumers with a seamless experience of raising any request. Traditionally, customers depend on the brands’ call centers or customer care support or websites to raise a service request or complaint.

Nitin Chawla, Founder, OneDios, said, “We have been working on two core problems - reducing the call center and service costs for brands and giving the customers a single gateway to reach brands for service/complaint requests. Providing the customers with an instant response has improved their brand loyalty and net NPS scores. The platform has onboarded 20+ brands and 3,00,000 customers in 2 years, routes 10000+ requests in a month and the number is increasing. With this funding, we aim to expand our team to increase our offerings, thus maximizing the conversion rate across the funnel.”

Prashant Jain, Lead Investor, IAN, added, “The app solves problems for both - the consumers and the brands. IAN is delighted to partner with them as we see huge potential in their business.”

Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Capital and Lead Investor from IAN & LetsVenture said, “While evaluating for investment, we saw huge potential in the business idea of OneDios and the quality of the execution team.”

Apart from Nitin, the core team includes co-founder Amit Sharma, an IBM alumnus and Avinav Sapra, ex-PwC UK. Together, they make an effective execution machine.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:36 PM IST