Omega Seiki Mobility to invest $300-600 mn in electric mobility biz

"We hope to showcase our product in the very near future. Our R&D teams are continuously working to develop new products," he added.

Noting that the pandemic has given the company an opportunity in terms of demand, that comes from both e-commerce and non-e-commerce players, he said the cargo sector is expected to move much faster than the passenger segment. "This is why our focus will be on the cargo sector going forward." He said OSM is in the process of launching 2 tonner four-wheeler for cargo transportation and it is expected to give a tough competition to the existing players in the IC engine segment.

OSM is going quite big on B2B but also on B2C because the real scale and the market is going to come from B2C. At the moment iot is getting massive orders in the B2B business, which currently constitutes as much as 90 per cent of the total business. But over the next six months, it is expected to be in the 50: 50 ratio," he said.

Narang said that the company's current order book stands at around 6,000 vehicles and with its participation in the CESL tenders for 3-lakh e-three-wheelers, floated recently, it is expecting to grab a major order from the government.

The company has already participated in the Andhra Pradesh Government tenders for garbage trucks, he added.

"We have a very substantial order book for this financial year. With these tenders we are looking at more and we will continue to upgrade quarter-to-quarter," he said.

Omega Seiki has to ramp up capacity continuously amid the massive increase in demand and with the fuel prices having an adverse impact on the transportation cost is looking to have a hub and spoke model with North India serving as the hub and the other regions as spokes, said Narang.

"The projected capacity for this fiscal is 46,000 units but the kind of demand we are seeing, we would have to initiate a third manufacturing facility also. Our total capacity is expected to go twice or thrice of the existing capacity by FY 23," he said.