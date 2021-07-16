Tata Power in pact with HPCL to provide e-vehicle charging stations at petrol pumps across India

Tata Power has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to provide end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the latter's retail outlets at multiple cities and major highways across the country, according to a statement released on Friday.

Under the pact, Tata Power will provide its EV charging infrastructure at HPCL petrol pumps for users.

The charging is enabled with the company's 'EZ Charge Mobile' platform, which makes it a seamless experience to vehicle owners, it said.

Tata Power also said the partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various petrol pumps.

A pioneer in the EV charging space, the Tata Group company has a network of over 500 public chargers across over 100 cities, covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. It caters to all segments of the EV ecosystem - public, captive charging, home and workplace charging as well as ultra-rapid chargers for buses.