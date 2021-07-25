Audi, Mercedes-Benz optimistic on electrification journey of passenger vehicles in India

Last year, under its EV policy, Delhi had announced a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000/ kWh of battery capacity per electric four-wheeler with a maximum incentive of Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle for the first 1,000 e-cars to be registered in the Capital state. It has also offered a waiver of road tax and registration fees on all EVs.

Upbeat about the electrification of personal passenger vehicles in India, Dhillon said, "I firmly believe that electric is the future for sure, especially also on the luxury side. We have decided that our focus is definitely going to be electric cars." Audi India has already set a target of 15 per cent of its total sales in the country to come from EVs by 2025 and will bring some of the EV models out of the 20 electric cars that it would launch globally by 2025 to India as well.

"So our focus is very clear, short term to long term. We are focusing on electric cars and we have very positive thoughts on this topic," Dhillon said.

Expressing similar views, Mercedes-Benz India Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Santosh Iyer said, "Mercedes-Benz will play a pivotal role in the introduction of latest technologies and products from our global portfolio for the Indian customers." The company is very satisfied with the positive customer response to the EQC since its India debut and the subsequent interest and awareness it has created for the luxury EV segment, he added.

"We are glad to witness subsequent introductions in the luxury EV segment that will further strengthen and widen the luxury EV segment from a consumers' perspective," Iyer said, adding the company's EV strategy has already led to a strong order intake for the EQC after selling out the initial allocations.

He further said, "We already have a strong order intake for the EQC that indicates a sustained customer interest for India's first luxury EV, and the next batch of EQC is expected to arrive by September." Globally, the EQ brand is witnessing "massive success" with strong customer response to the EQS luxury sedan, Iyer said adding in the H1 2021, around 39,000 all-electric vehicles were delivered, including more than 19,000 units of the EQA, EQC and EQV models.

"Some of these models will eventually get introduced for the Indian market and we are very excited about the success story of the EQ brand in India as well," he said.

However, Iyer said, "While the government focus on electrification of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport is in the right direction, any additional incentives in form of reduction in import duties will enable commencement of local assembly of world-class EVs like the EQC, which will create a cost parity with ICE vehicles and lead to faster adoption of luxury EVs." Dhillon agreed that electrification is "going to be a journey where we have to be patient and continue to work on infrastructure, apart from cars to be successful" as it is going to be a technical one.