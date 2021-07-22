Mercedes-Benz keen on becoming all-electric by 2030; to have battery electric vehicles in all segments by 2022

Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to go all electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow.

Accordingly, the company is accelerating toward an emissions-free and software-driven future.

Under the plans, by 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments the company serves.

From 2025 onwards, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only and customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes.

According to Mercedes-Benz, it intends to manage this accelerated transformation while sticking to its profitability targets.

"The EV shift is picking up speed -- especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade," said Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

"This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz."