Audi launches 3 electric SUVs under e-tron range; expects 15% sales through EVs by 2025

German luxury carmaker Audi expects 15 per cent of its sales in India through electric vehicles by 2025, as the company kicked off its EV journey in the country with the launch of three all-electric SUVs under its e-tron range, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which launched the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 along with e-tron Sportback, priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, Rs 1.16 crore and Rs 1.18 crore respectively (all prices ex-showroom), will bring more models out of the 20 electric cars that it plans to launch globally by 2025.

"I firmly believe that electric is the future for sure, especially also on the luxury side... we have decided that our focus is definitely going to be electric cars. We want to achieve at least 15 per cent of our sales through electric cars by the year 2025," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Audi had a total retail sales of 4,594 units in India. Last year it came down to 1,639 units.

Globally, Audi had announced a five-year plan under which it would launch 30 electrified vehicles, which includes 20 pure EVs and 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2025.