From Audi A4 facelift to BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine - Check out 2021's exciting launches in luxury car segment

The 2021 looks to be a busy year with automotive companies gearing up with new models to be launched in the Indian market. With companies reporting a year-on-year growth in sales for the month of December on the back of high demand for personal mobility, an increased focus is also witnessed on the luxury car segment.

Luxury car makers including Audi and Mercedes-Benz among others are rolling up their sleeves for a double-digit growth are launching new models in the current year. FPJ brings you the upcoming launches in the luxury car segment.

Audi launches A4 face lift launched on January 4, 2021

Recently, German luxury car maker Audi launched the Audi A4 at a price of Rs 42.34-46.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), kick-starting Audi’s product offensive strategy for 2021.