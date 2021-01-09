From Audi A4 facelift to BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine - Check out 2021's exciting launches in luxury car segment

The 2021 looks to be a busy year with automotive companies gearing up with new models to be launched in the Indian market. With companies reporting a year-on-year growth in sales for the month of December on the back of high demand for personal mobility, an increased focus is also witnessed on the luxury car segment.
Luxury car makers including Audi and Mercedes-Benz among others are rolling up their sleeves for a double-digit growth are launching new models in the current year. FPJ brings you the upcoming launches in the luxury car segment.
Audi launches A4 face lift launched on January 4, 2021
Recently, German luxury car maker Audi launched the Audi A4 at a price of Rs 42.34-46.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), kick-starting Audi’s product offensive strategy for 2021.
Toyota Fortuner Facelift launched on January 6, 2021
Toyota is expected to launch the Fortuner with a lot more tech, along with a curveball move with the introduction of the sportier-styled Toyota Legender model.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launch on January 21, 2021
The go-to choose for anyone looking for a fun-to-drive luxury mid-size sedan has been the BMW 3 Series. The only flaw in that if one would nit-pick is space in the rear. Now BMW play to address it with the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine.
Mercedes-Benz launched in December last year
German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 Mercedes me connect on its flagship model, the S-Class Maestro Edition. The tech distinctively brings Alexa and Google Home integration with Mercedes Me on the S-Class, as well as Parking Solutions with navigation.
Lamborghini in bullish drive in 2021
Meanwhile, luxury car maker Lamborghini is also bullish on 2021 and has new product launch in the pipe line. Lamborghini will first launch the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. This will be followed by Huracan STO. More launches will soon follow.