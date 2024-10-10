 Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Ola Electric is a beneficiary of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes and its eligibility certificate has been provided by ARAI, a certification and testing agency under the administrative control of the Ministry.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | X

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has been instructed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to submit comprehensive feedback on customer grievances against Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric.

The Benagluru-based Ola Electric is a recipient of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE programs, and the Ministry's administratively controlled certification and testing body, ARAI, has issued its eligibility certificate.

Read Also
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
article-image
As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues.

As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues. |

As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues. Further, warranty is also provided under these two schemes by all OEMs including Ola Electric.

Ola in Soup

Recently, Ola co-founder found himself in the middle of an online brawl as he took on popular comedian Kunal Kamra over his criticism of Ola Scooters and their safety. The conflict between the two spiralled into a spat on X, which turned into PR fiasco.

FPJ Shorts
'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
Read Also
Ola Electric Shares Rebound After Bad Start; Surge By Over 3%
article-image

Apart from the PR fiasco, which involved a spat between Kunal Kamra and Ola Boss over the safety of Ola E-scooters shunted away for repair purposes, the Central Consumer Protection Authority or the CCPA, also served a show cause notice over poor conditions retained at Ola facilities.

Recently, Ola co-founder found himself in the middle of an online brawl as he took on popular comedian Kunal Kamra over his criticism of Ola Scooters and their safety.

Recently, Ola co-founder found himself in the middle of an online brawl as he took on popular comedian Kunal Kamra over his criticism of Ola Scooters and their safety. |

Read Also
'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid...
article-image

As per reports, the CCPA said that Ola Electric "appears to be in violation of several provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," the showcase notice read, taking note of the complaints by consumers related to manufacturing defects, partial or no refunds on booking cancellations, recurring defects despite servicing, overcharging, inaccurate invoices, and multiple issues with batteries and vehicle components.

In addition to all this, the company shares also suffered at Dalal Street before making a bit of a recovery during trade in the middle of the week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The...

'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The...

'I Came Close To Getting Married But…' When Ratan Tata Shared Why He Never Married, Had Kids &...

'I Came Close To Getting Married But…' When Ratan Tata Shared Why He Never Married, Had Kids &...

Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic...

Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic...