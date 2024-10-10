Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | X

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has been instructed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to submit comprehensive feedback on customer grievances against Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric.



The Benagluru-based Ola Electric is a recipient of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE programs, and the Ministry's administratively controlled certification and testing body, ARAI, has issued its eligibility certificate.



As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues. Further, warranty is also provided under these two schemes by all OEMs including Ola Electric.

Ola in Soup

Recently, Ola co-founder found himself in the middle of an online brawl as he took on popular comedian Kunal Kamra over his criticism of Ola Scooters and their safety. The conflict between the two spiralled into a spat on X, which turned into PR fiasco.

Apart from the PR fiasco, which involved a spat between Kunal Kamra and Ola Boss over the safety of Ola E-scooters shunted away for repair purposes, the Central Consumer Protection Authority or the CCPA, also served a show cause notice over poor conditions retained at Ola facilities.

As per reports, the CCPA said that Ola Electric "appears to be in violation of several provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," the showcase notice read, taking note of the complaints by consumers related to manufacturing defects, partial or no refunds on booking cancellations, recurring defects despite servicing, overcharging, inaccurate invoices, and multiple issues with batteries and vehicle components.

In addition to all this, the company shares also suffered at Dalal Street before making a bit of a recovery during trade in the middle of the week.