Nykaa wins a Bronze award at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards for Best Integrated Report | Image: Nykaa (Representative)

Nykaa announced that it has been honoured with a bronze award in the Asia’s Best Integrated Report category at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA), via an exchange filing.

The AIRA is widely considered the most distinguished accolade for integrated reporting in the region, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition.

The virtual awards ceremony, which took place on 30th March 2023, began with an opening address by the H.E. Ms Kara Owen, the British High Commissioner to Singapore.

The awards were revealed by Tom Moody, Regional Director, Southeast Asia for Climate and Energy and Charis Yeap, Regional Lead for Green Finance at the British High Commission in Singapore, and Elaine Cohen, a well-respected sustainability reporting expert and a member of the ASRA judging panel.

“Nykaa has showcased exemplary leadership in integrated reporting," said Rajesh Chhabara, founder of AIRA and Managing Director of CSWorks. He added that the company's integrated report is a best practice example, highlighting its application of integrated thinking and a multi-capital approach to generate long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.

Integrated reporting provides a comprehensive and transparent view of an organisation's governance, performance, strategy, and prospects, enabling providers of capital to make informed decisions and assessments.

Integrated reporting enables companies to embed long-term sustainability into their business model and helps providers of financial capital make efficient and productive allocation of capital. Investors use integrated reports to assess the organisation's ability to create value in the short, mid, and long term.

This has led to the increasing adoption of integrated reporting by companies and market regulators worldwide, backed by investors. AIRA awards go to integrated reports that demonstrate high-quality, value-creation reporting.

The winning reports are selected based on a rigorous assessment process, where an independent judging panel determines the finalists and winners. The judging process not only evaluates the quality of the report but also conducts comprehensive due diligence that takes into account companies' reputations among their stakeholders.

