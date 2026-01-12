 BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing

BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing

BSE shares jumped over 4.5 percent after SEBI signaled progress on NSE’s long-awaited IPO approval. Investor interest lifted capital market stocks, though others traded mixed. NSE remains ready for listing, despite reporting lower Q2 profit due to a one-time regulatory provision.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
BSE Shares Rise on Fresh NSE IPO News. |

Mumbai: Shares of BSE Ltd rose sharply on Monday, January 12, gaining over 4.5 percent in morning trade. The stock touched a high of Rs 2,791.60 on the NSE as investors reacted positively to fresh news around the long-awaited IPO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The rally came as market participants closely tracked updates from the market regulator on NSE’s listing plans.

SEBI Signals Progress on NSE IPO

According to recent media reports, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the regulator is at an advanced stage of issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for NSE’s IPO. He added that the approval may come within this month.

FPJ Shorts
Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW
Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW
JAC Class 9 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At jacexamportal.in; Late Fee To Apply From January 13
JAC Class 9 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At jacexamportal.in; Late Fee To Apply From January 13
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing
BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing

His comments were made during an event in Chennai and have raised hopes that NSE’s IPO process may finally move forward after years of delay.

Read Also
Tata Motors' Shares Will List On The Bourses On November 12: BSE Notice
article-image

NSE Ready for Listing, Says Management

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has earlier said that the exchange is fully prepared for listing once regulatory approvals are received. He pointed out that NSE already has a wide public shareholder base of about 1.72 lakh shareholders and does not have any promoter stake.

This structure, according to him, makes NSE institutionally ready for listing once SEBI gives the green signal.

Read Also
NSE IPO Gets Closer To Reality, SEBI Likely To Give No-Objection Certificate By Month-End
article-image

Other Capital Market Stocks Show Mixed Trend

While BSE shares were trading strongly, other capital market-related stocks showed mixed movement. Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) were slightly higher, trading around 0.7 percent up.

On the other hand, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) shares were down by about 1 percent. Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) also slipped, falling nearly 1.5 percent during the session.

NSE Reports Lower Q2 Profit Due to One-Time Provision

In its Q2 FY26 results, NSE reported a 33 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,098 crore. The drop was mainly due to a one-time provision of Rs 1,297 crore related to settlement applications filed with SEBI.

Read Also
NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan Calls Tirupati Darshan A ‘Good Omen’ After SEBI IPO Update
article-image

Excluding this provision, NSE said its adjusted profit stood at Rs 3,396 crore, showing steady underlying performance. The exchange added that the final outcome of the settlement process is still uncertain.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing

BSE Shares Jump 4.5% On NSE IPO Hopes, Market Eyes Next Major Listing

Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key...

Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key...

Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI...

Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI...

Adani Group To Pour ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch, Plans Full 37 GW Khavda Renewable Capacity By 2030

Adani Group To Pour ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch, Plans Full 37 GW Khavda Renewable Capacity By 2030