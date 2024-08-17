’No More Passing The Phone...’: Zomato Boss Deepinder Goyal Announces New Group Ordering Feature

Deepinder Goyal |

Zomato, the popular food tech platform, on Saturday, August 17, announced a new update, aptly named 'Group Ordering.'

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, announced the feature on social media, sharing his excitement with users.

On X, he wrote, "Exciting new weekend update: Group Ordering is now on Zomato! You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier."

"No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone's order We’re gradually rolling it out to all customers as we speak. In case the feature is available to you, please use it for your house party tonight, and tell us how it goes," he added.

How It Works?

Once you create a group order, Zomato generates a link that you can share with your friends or family. Each person clicks on the link, reviews the menu, and adds their items to the cart. No more passing phones around or dealing with confusion about who ordered what. It’s all handled in one streamlined process.

Netizens Reaction

An X user responded, "Keep one day as a holiday. Let everyone cook at home. India is already in a health emergency."

Another user added, "I see that your PM is solving 1 problem each week. Aisa PM Har startup ko mile."

And payment ??

One will do or each one can do at self end for self order — Think4Tomorrow (@PulkitA30298377) August 17, 2024

