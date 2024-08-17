 Nikhil Kamath’s Net Worth: $3.1 Billion and Counting – From Call Center To Billionaire, Plus Latest Buzz With Rhea Chakraborty
G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. | Twitter

Nikhil Kamath, the well-known name in the financial landscape is one of the youngest billionaire and co-founder of Zerodha. Kamath is recently making headlines not only for his financial achievements but also for his personal life.

Recently, Kamath has been in the spotlight due to his rumored relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The duo on Saturday, August 17 was spotted enjoying a leisurely bike ride in Mumbai .

In a video that is going viral, the duo was spotted cruising through the city, casually dressed and wearing black facemasks, drawing significant attention from media and netizens.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha Net Worth

According to Forbes 2024 list, Nikhil Kamath, the 37 year old, has a net worth of USD 3.1 billion, which is approximately around Rs 260 Crore.

As per various reports, Kamath owns a luxury house spread across 7,000 sq.ft. ,located in Kingfisher Towers, Bangalore. Furthermore, his house boasts modern designs, furniture, and unique elements.

The reports added that his house each room, includes spacious balconies, and also features different textures, colours, and luxurious pieces.

Apart from this, he also has a keen interest to cars and has a penchant for black vehicles. According to reports, his fleet of car includes a black Audi A6 and a white Porsche Boxster S convertible.

Nikhil Kamath Journey from Call Center to Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, a school dropout, took his first job at a call center, and later explored the stock trading on the side.

In the year 2010, Nikhil, alongside with his elder brother Nithin Kamath, co-founded Zerodha, stock trading firm, with an aim to make trading more accessible and affordable for everyday investors.

Unlike traditional brokerages that charged heavy commissions, Zerodha introduced zero brokerage fees on investments and standardised charges for intraday and derivatives trading.

He also founded True Beacon, an investment management firm catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

Apart from this, Nikhil Kamath elder brother, Nithin Kamath, has also have net worth of around USD 4.6 billion.

