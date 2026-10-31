Nitin Spinners Q2 Standalone Profit Rises To ₹88.66 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹985.15 Crore On Strong Demand

Nitin Spinners |

Mumbai: Nitin Spinners Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹88.66 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a significant increase compared to a standalone net profit of ₹34.79 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹985.15 crore, up from ₹760.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a rise of 29.61 per cent.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter reached ₹986.78 crore, compared to ₹760.73 crore in the year-ago period. Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹867.81 crore, against ₹713.87 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹15.77, up from ₹6.19 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹15.77 from ₹6.19 previously.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.