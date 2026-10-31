Birla Group Holdings Swings To ₹240.58 Crore Standalone Profit In September Quarter, Income Doubles

Birla Group Holdings |

Mumbai: Birla Group Holdings Private Limited on October 30, 2026, announced a standalone net profit of ₹240.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, rebounding from a loss in the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's standalone net profit for the quarter surged to ₹240.58 crore, a substantial improvement from the standalone net loss of ₹48.29 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total income also saw an increase, reaching ₹630.58 crore for the quarter, up from ₹324.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue and Expenses

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹627.50 crore, a notable rise from ₹314.88 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹390.00 crore from ₹372.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Half-Year Results

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, the company reported a standalone net loss of ₹57.84 crore, an improvement from the standalone net loss of ₹385.27 crore in the prior half-year period. Total income for the six months stood at ₹714.45 crore, compared to ₹360.28 crore in the year-ago half-year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹888,733.65, significantly higher than the negative EPS of ₹178,396.38 reported for the same period last year. For the half year, EPS was a negative ₹213,665.49, an improvement from a negative ₹1,423,238.47 in the year-ago half-year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.