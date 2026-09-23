Tuni Textile Mills Secures Orders Worth Up To ₹301.73 Million, Delivery Test Begins

Tuni Textile Mills has secured three domestic fabric orders worth up to Rs 301.73 million. |

Mumbai: Tuni Textile Mills has secured three domestic purchase orders covering 1.975 million metres of woven shirting and finished fabrics, with a base value of Rs 295.13 million to Rs 301.73 million, excluding GST.

The orders, received in September, are scheduled for delivery over 60 to 120 days. They comprise poly cotton shirting, fabrics with higher cotton content and other finished fabric specifications.

Orders by customer

Northakross Syntex placed the largest order, for one million metres of finished fabric, which the company expects to complete by January 5, 2027. Sharda Corporation ordered 575,000 metres, while Disha Clothings placed an order for about 400,000 metres of woven shirting.

The combined volume equals 98.75% of Tuni’s stated annual manufacturing capacity of two million metres. That comparison shows the scale of the orders, although it does not mean the entire volume will necessarily be produced at its plant.

Tuni said it could fulfil the contracts through a mix of in-house manufacturing, job work, sourcing and trading, depending on specifications and production schedules. The company did not provide a breakdown of the value of each order.

Delivery in focus

Managing director Narendra Kumar Sureka said the orders provide an execution pipeline for the coming months. He said the company would focus on fabric quality, meeting customer specifications and delivery within the agreed timelines.

Tuni operates a manufacturing facility at MIDC Murbad in Maharashtra. Its portfolio includes polyester, cotton and blended fabrics used in shirting, suiting, uniforms and apparel. The company trades woven fabrics.

Separately, Tuni has approved a rights issue of up to 489.87 million shares at Rs 1 each, seeking to raise up to Rs 489.87 million. Eligible shareholders as of September 16 are entitled to 15 new shares for every four held.

The orders increase near-term sales visibility, but the revenue recognised will depend on deliveries and the mix of products supplied. The company has not specified margins on these contracts or their contribution to profit.