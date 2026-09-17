Uttar Pradesh: 102 Sugar Mills Make 100% Payment To Sugarcane Farmers, 94.86% Dues Cleared In 2025-26

Sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received payments from 102 mills that have cleared their full dues for the current crushing season | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 16, 2026: Owing to the continuous monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 102 sugar mills made 100 percent payment to sugarcane farmers during the Crushing Season 2025-26. At the same time, 23 cooperative sugar mills paid Rs 2,820 crore. The three mills operated by the State Sugar Corporation in Uttar Pradesh paid Rs 543.51 crore during the Crushing Season 2025-26. Private sugar mills have also made 100 percent payment to farmers.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh continues to be the state making the highest sugarcane price payments in the country. The Yogi Government has so far paid Rs 3.25 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers. Uttar Pradesh continues to hold the top position in the country in sugarcane production, molasses production and ethanol production. More than 94.86 percent of the sugarcane price has already been paid during the Crushing Season 2025-26.

Government Focus On Farmer Welfare

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department has set new benchmarks in farmer welfare, sugar production and ethanol. Due to the far-sighted policies of the Yogi Government, Uttar Pradesh continues to rank first in the country in sugarcane production, molasses production and ethanol production. The government has not only prioritised ensuring fair prices for sugarcane farmers for their produce but has also taken a historic step by transferring a record Rs 3.25 lakh crore in sugarcane price payments directly into the accounts of farmers.

During the current crushing season, more than 94.86 percent of the sugarcane price has already been paid, while 102 sugar mills in the state have completed 100 percent payment of sugarcane dues. As a result of these efforts, the average income of sugarcane farmers in the state has recorded a significant increase of Rs 40,720 per hectare.

Record Sugarcane Crushing Achieved

The Cane Development Department stated that during the last nine years, sugar mills in the state achieved a record crushing of 9,220 lakh tonnes of sugarcane. This is 3,052 lakh tonnes higher than the total sugarcane crushing of 6,168 lakh tonnes recorded during the preceding nine-year period. During the last nine years, a record 879.06 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced.

Cooperative Mills Clear All Dues

During the Crushing Season 2025-26, cooperative sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh completed 100 percent payment of sugarcane dues. A total of 23 cooperative sugar mills, including Anupshahr, Badaun, Baghpat, Belrayan, Bilaspur, Bisalpur, Gajraula, Ghosi, Kaimganj, Mahmoodabad, Morna, Nanpara, Nanauta, Puranpur, Powayan, Ramala, Saharanpur, Sarsawa, Sathiaon, Semikheda, Sneh Road, Sultanpur and Tilhar, paid Rs 2,820.89 crore to farmers. The combined crushing capacity of these 23 cooperative sugar mills is 65,375 TCD.

Private Mills’ Payment Details

Private sugar mills have also made 100 percent payment to farmers during the Crushing Season 2025-26. Mills in Lucknow Division made the highest payment of Rs 6,462.19 crore, while mills in Moradabad Division paid Rs 6,398.36 crore and sugar mills in Saharanpur Division paid Rs 4,799.25 crore.