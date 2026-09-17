Uttar Pradesh: Sports Department To Showcase Sporting Talent, Infrastructure At UP International Trade Show 2026

A dedicated sports pavilion will highlight Uttar Pradesh athletes, modern facilities, upcoming projects and technology initiatives at the Greater Noida trade show | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 16, 2026: The rapid expansion of sports and sports facilities in Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of the Yogi government will now be showcased on an international platform as well. For the first time, the state's Sports Department is set to mark its extensive participation in the five-day UP International Trade Show 4.0, to be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. A special pavilion spread across nearly 200 square metres is being prepared by the Sports Department, where the achievements of Uttar Pradesh in the field of sports, the success of its athletes, modern sports infrastructure, and future plans will be showcased together.

Four major wings of the Uttar Pradesh Government's Sports Department will jointly participate in this pavilion. These include the Directorate of Sports, Prantiya Rakshak Dal and Department of Youth Welfare, Sports Colleges, and the Sports University being developed in Meerut. At the government level, Special Secretary Kumar Vineet will serve as the nodal officer for the event, while a nodal officer has also been designated by the Sports Department for its preparations.

Athletes’ Achievements To Be Showcased

The achievements of the Sports Department will be presented in an attractive manner at the Trade Show. The pavilion will feature an exhibition of the achievements of national and international athletes from the state. Visitors will be introduced to Uttar Pradesh’s sporting talent through video bytes, photographs, and materials related to the achievements of athletes. TV panels and digital displays will also be used for this purpose.

Modern Sports Infrastructure On Display

The world-class sports infrastructure being developed during the Yogi government’s tenure will also be specially showcased. Major sports facilities being developed in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Kanpur, along with the Sports University being established in Meerut, will be featured in the pavilion. Three-dimensional models of these projects will be prepared and displayed. In addition, a documentary being prepared on the state's sports infrastructure will also be screened during the Trade Show.

The activities and achievements of the Youth Welfare Department will also be prominently displayed in the pavilion. An exhibition highlighting the activities and achievements associated with Yuvak Mangal Dals and Mahila Mangal Dals will be organised. Certificates, awards, and medals presented by the Chief Minister will also be displayed through a gallery.

Interactive Zone To Engage Visitors

The pavilion will not be limited to exhibitions alone but is being designed to be fully interactive. For this purpose, a special gaming zone is being created, featuring games related to four sports, including football, hockey, and table tennis. Visitors to the Trade Show will be able to experience these sports through short interactive activities. Participants who perform well will be encouraged with small gifts, chocolates, and similar rewards.

A special presentation will also focus on connecting today’s youth, especially Gen-Z, with sports through positive energy. The objective is to inspire young people towards sports, fitness, discipline, and positive thinking. The Sports Department will seek to encourage the younger generation to view sports not only as competition but also as a means of achieving a better and healthier lifestyle.

AI And Digital Talent Management

The pavilion will also showcase the possibilities of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the sports sector. Presentations will highlight the use of AI for athletes, improved management of databases of sporting talent, and efforts being made to make sports activities more effective through technology in the future.

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Special Secretary, Sports Department, Vineet Kumar, said that the Sports Colleges of Uttar Pradesh have, for decades, served as sports nurseries and helped state talent gain recognition at the national and international levels. Athletes emerging from these institutions are representing the nation while holding high positions in various fields. Now, to provide stronger support to sporting talent, assistance is being extended from competition preparation to government service. Sports schools, a sports university, sports hostels, and Centres of Excellence are being established. With the support of SAI, facilities are being provided to international athletes, rural talent is being encouraged, and national and international-level equipment and facilities are being made available in stadiums.