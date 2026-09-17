Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Showcase Semiconductor Ecosystem At SEMICON India 2026 In New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh will present its semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and policy ecosystem at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 16, 2026: Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its growing capabilities in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector on a global platform. SEMICON India 2026 will be held from September 17 to 19, 2026, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. At the event, the Yogi Government will prominently present Uttar Pradesh’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, electronics manufacturing capabilities, policy support and future preparedness. The programme will witness participation from global semiconductor companies, representatives of various state governments, Indian industry, startups and other stakeholders associated with the semiconductor sector.

UP To Showcase Semiconductor Ecosystem

At SEMICON India 2026, Uttar Pradesh plans to present promotional videos showcasing the state’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem. These will highlight the existing infrastructure, policy support and future preparedness. Emphasis will also be placed on presenting Uttar Pradesh as a state that occupies a significant position in India’s large and rapidly growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The main theme of the event will be “Transform Tomorrow - Silicon to Systems: Building Global Supply Chains.” Discussions and exhibitions covering the entire value chain of the semiconductor and electronics sector will be organised during the programme.

500-Plus Exhibitors To Participate

More than 500 exhibitors will participate in SEMICON India 2026. The exhibition will be spread across approximately 2 lakh square feet. The event will feature 10 State Pavilions and 7 Country Pavilions. In addition, a Startup Pavilion will be set up for 40 startups.

The programme will include participation from more than 150 speakers, roundtable discussions involving state governments, training sessions, dedicated tracks on electronics and components, and country roundtables. These activities will provide opportunities for dialogue among different states, companies and global partners.

Focus On Investment And Workforce

A key objective of the state’s participation is to present Uttar Pradesh’s developing electronics and semiconductor ecosystem on a broader platform. As part of this effort, information regarding the state’s existing facilities, policy support and future preparedness will be showcased.

SEMICON India 2026 will also feature discussions on the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, investment, technology, supply chains and the future workforce. The event will emphasise promoting opportunities for international collaboration and investment. Developing a future-ready workforce has also been included as an important component of the programme.