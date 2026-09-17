Uttar Pradesh: ‘Encephalitis, Like Mafia, Has Been Wiped Out,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Highlights Healthcare Expansion In Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates IMA Gorakhpur’s Charitable Blood Bank while highlighting healthcare expansion across Uttar Pradesh | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, September 16, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that nine and a half years ago, every aware parent in eastern UP used to remain concerned upon seeing children suffering from encephalitis and losing their lives to the disease. However, that concern has now ended. He said that, like the mafia and mosquitoes, encephalitis has also been eliminated.

“Now we are witnessing a new Gorakhpur and a new Uttar Pradesh in a new era.” The Chief Minister said the government is starting 10-bed dialysis units in all district hospitals across the state.

आज जनपद गोरखपुर में Indian Medical Association (IMA) चैरिटेबल ब्लड सेंटर का लोकार्पण किया।



IMA द्वारा इस प्रकार के चैरिटेबल ब्लड बैंक की स्थापना उनकी चिकित्सीय सेवा व संवेदनशीलता का प्रमाण है।



IMA की पूरी टीम का हार्दिक अभिनंदन। pic.twitter.com/YEVWvsKFYh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2026

Charitable Blood Centre Inaugurated

CM Yogi addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Charitable Blood Bank operated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Gorakhpur, on Wednesday morning. CM inaugurated the Charitable Blood Centre by cutting the ribbon and toured the centre to learn about the facilities, equipment, and arrangements available there.

Highlighting the positive transformation in healthcare services in eastern UP during the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that nine and a half years ago, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur was the only major healthcare centre in the region.

The situation was such that as many as four patients were admitted to a single bed. The encephalitis ward was located on the third floor, where there was a lack of fans, toilets and other essential facilities. He said that BRD Medical College, which itself was once unwell, has today become a major centre for treating various diseases, including encephalitis, as well as a super-speciality centre.

Medical Colleges And Seats Expanded

CM stated that AIIMS has also been established in Gorakhpur. Medical colleges have been started in various districts including Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar. The state has 75 districts, and the number of medical colleges has risen to 85. Two AIIMS are also operational. The number of MBBS seats has increased from 4,600 to more than 13,500, while PG seats have doubled. Nursing and paramedical education is also being expanded.

CM Yogi said that at one time, every district in the state had become associated with one or another dreaded mafia. Doctors used to become their victims. In Gorakhpur, doctors were kidnapped, extortion was demanded from them, they received threatening phone calls and were assaulted after mafias entered their chambers. In response, he took to the streets with doctors to protest. He said that today, doctors, traders, and citizens across Gorakhpur and the entire state feel safe. “Now the identity of the state is not being defined by mafias, but by the goal of ‘One District, One Medical College’.”

CM Stresses Importance Of Blood Donation

Explaining the importance of blood donation, the CM said that advanced infrastructure, technology, medicines, and resources can be provided, but blood cannot be manufactured. He said blood donation is a symbol of compassion, through which one person gives new life to someone in need. He also expressed concern that the blood supply cannot meet demand. CM stated that doctors should motivate people to donate blood voluntarily. Appeals for blood donation and awareness campaigns should be conducted from time to time by using social media platforms.

CM Yogi also cautioned against professional blood donors. He stated that if an effective check is not imposed on professional blood donors suffering from various diseases, it could lead to a serious crisis of infection. Along with bringing such activities to the notice of the government and administration, doctors should also participate in awareness programmes.

IMA Praised For Social Responsibility

In his address, CM praised IMA’s social concerns wholeheartedly. He said IMA is not merely an organisation of practising doctors. By starting a Charitable Blood Centre in Gorakhpur after providing free OPD services, it has set an example of social responsibility. The Chief Minister stated that the real identity of any institution is determined by the extent to which it uses its expertise to benefit the person at the last rung of society. He stated that in 2017-18, IMA had started a free OPD at Sitapur Eye Hospital in Gorakhpur. Thereafter, when IMA sought land for its office, the Gorakhpur Development Authority helped make a plot available. IMA has made better use of this plot by establishing a Charitable Blood Centre, which will help provide blood to needy patients in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the beginning of Guru Gorakhnath Hospital under the guidance of his Gurudev, Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, CM stated that initially there had been a discussion about starting the hospital with 10 beds. Still, with the cooperation of doctors from Gorakhpur, they made it a 100-bed hospital from the beginning. This hospital demonstrated that even in charity, a hospital, blood bank and ICU can be successfully operated. Facilities such as a blood separator, apheresis and dialysis were developed here. He said people who once had to go to Lucknow or BHU for dialysis can now access quality facilities in Gorakhpur. The CM also said the government has begun work to provide free dialysis facilities in district hospitals across the state.

Healthcare Centres Of Excellence Planned

CM Yogi said work is also underway to develop healthcare services as Centres of Excellence. He said a MedTech Centre of Excellence is being developed in cooperation with IIT Kanpur. In addition, work is also underway on a Centre of Excellence at SGPGI Lucknow.

Welcoming the Chief Minister and other guests at the inauguration ceremony of the Charitable Blood Centre, IMA Gorakhpur President Dr. RP Shukla stated that CM Yogi has taken healthcare services in Gorakhpur and the state to new heights with his vision. Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Gorakhpur is emerging as a new centre for medical hubs and medical tourism. He said the resolve of this Charitable Blood Centre of IMA, with a capacity of 400 units, is to ensure that no one dies due to a lack of blood. Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh also addressed the ceremony. Former IMA Gorakhpur President Dr. DK Singh proposed the vote of thanks, while IMA Gorakhpur Secretary Dr. Y Singh conducted the proceedings.

Doctors And Officials Attend Event

On this occasion, MLC and BJP State Vice-President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLA Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, Vice-President of the State Women’s Commission Charu Chaudhary, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, IMA Gorakhpur Joint Secretary Dr. Dinesh Chandra, In-charge of Guru Gorakhnath Blood Bank Dr. Awadhesh Agrawal, Dr. Mahendra Agrawal, Dr. Amaresh Singh, Dr. CM Sinha, Dr. Shivshankar Shahi, Dr. Babita Shukla, along with a large number of doctors, were present.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Yogi noticed a little girl present on the premises. He spoke to the girl affectionately, asked about her well-being and showered her with affection and blessings.