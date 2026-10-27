NIIT's Q2 FY27 Revenue Climbs To ₹98.2 Crore With 3% QoQ Growth; AI Offerings Now 12.4% Of Revenue, Anish Sarkar Named CEO

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Mumbai: NIIT Limited on Tuesday reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, announcing a 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue.

Financial Performance

Revenue stood at ₹98.2 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to ₹95.7 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA increased to ₹2.7 crore, up from ₹1.3 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 100 per cent year-on-year growth.

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AI Offerings and Segment Growth

AI offerings contributed 12.4 per cent of the total revenue, an increase from 9 per cent in the last quarter. The BFSI & Industry Performance Solutions segment grew by 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 11 per cent year-on-year, contributing ₹32.1 crore to the revenue.

Technology programmes accounted for ₹66.1 crore of the revenue. The company stated that cost optimisation and simplification initiatives contributed to the EBITDA increase.

Leadership Appointment

NIIT Limited appointed Anish Sarkar as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 14, 2026. Sarkar brings more than two decades of experience in business building, transformation, and M&A-led growth.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin was also appointed as Chief Growth Officer to oversee growth strategy, market presence, and new business opportunities. Bhasin has over 25 years of leadership experience in technology, education, and talent development.

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Strategic Initiatives

During the quarter, NIIT partnered with two major banks to establish Wealth and Sales Academies. These academies aim to enhance the skills of wealth relationship managers and sales associates through AI Coaches.

NIIT also expanded its consumer learning portfolio by launching five new AI Professional Programmes. These programmes cover AI engineering, AI-powered full-stack development, machine learning, data analytics, and digital marketing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.