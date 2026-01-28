NIIT Learning Systems Net Profit Rises To ₹743 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 19% YoY To ₹4,997 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations reached Rupees 4,997 crore, up from Rupees 4,757 crore in Q2 and Rupees 4,189 crore in Q3 FY25. Consolidated net profit rose to Rupees 743.4 crore compared to Rupees 469.6 crore in Q2 and Rupees 617.3 crore a year earlier. Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 5,101 crore, registering an 18.9 percent increase YoY.

📈 NIIT Learning Systems Q3 FY26: Revenue Up 19% YoY, Adds 4 New MTS Contracts | MCap 5,216.09 Cr



- Q3 FY26 revenue was INR 4,997 million, up 19% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter.

- EBITDA reached INR 1,038 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, with an operating… pic.twitter.com/MT4yluPG6S — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 28, 2026

Sequential Growth Strengthens in Q3

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue improved by Rupees 239.8 crore (+5.0 percent) and net profit surged by Rupees 273.8 crore (+58.2 percent). Expenses rose 4.3 percent to Rupees 4,262 crore, primarily driven by higher employee and depreciation costs. EPS (basic) increased to Rupees 5.42 in Q3 from Rupees 3.43 in Q2, and Rupees 4.54 in Q3 FY25, reflecting stronger bottom-line performance.

Exceptional Items and Tax Effects

Exceptional items in Q3 FY26 amounted to Rupees 109 crore. These include labour-related provisions and M&A-linked expenses, partially offset by reversal of earlier liabilities. Total tax expense for the quarter was Rupees 204.77 crore, down from Rupees 223.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

Nine-Month Performance Shows Moderate Decline in Profit

In 9M FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 14,268 crore, up 16.6 percent from Rupees 12,236 crore in 9M FY25. However, net profit for the nine months declined by 4.6 percent to Rupees 1,706 crore from Rupees 1,788 crore last year. Basic EPS for the period was Rupees 12.47, lower than Rupees 13.17 reported in the same period last fiscal.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by NIIT Learning Systems. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.