NIIT Slips Into Q4 Loss Of ₹3.5 Crore Despite Higher Revenue Growth In FY26

NIIT reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4 FY26 against a Rs 13.7 crore. |

Mumbai: NIIT Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 13.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, weighed down by exceptional expenses and higher employee-related costs.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 15.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 99.7 crore from Rs 86.3 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue declined marginally from Rs 101.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 108.3 crore compared with Rs 122.1 crore in the December quarter and Rs 110.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased to Rs 108.9 crore from Rs 93.9 crore a year earlier, largely due to higher employee benefit expenses and professional outsourcing costs. Employee expenses rose to Rs 37.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25, while outsourcing expenses increased to Rs 35.3 crore from Rs 29.9 crore.

Sequentially, NIIT’s profitability weakened as the company moved from a profit after tax of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 FY26 to a quarterly loss. Profit before exceptional items and tax came in at a loss of Rs 0.6 crore compared with a profit of Rs 12 crore in the previous quarter.

Exceptional charges during the quarter stood at Rs 1 crore, including legal and professional expenses related to legacy tax litigation matters and acquisition-linked costs.

For the full financial year FY26, NIIT posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 390.2 crore, up from Rs 357.6 crore in FY25. However, annual profit after tax declined sharply to Rs 5.9 crore from Rs 48 crore in the previous year due to exceptional items amounting to Rs 11 crore and integration-related costs linked to acquisitions.

During FY26, NIIT completed acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in iamneo Edutech Private Limited for Rs 60.9 crore, with the remaining 30 per cent to be acquired in phases over the next five years.

The company also proposed a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

NIIT said the quarter also reflected the impact of costs associated with labour code implementation, merger-related legal expenses and acquisition integration activities.

The company’s consolidated earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at a loss of Rs 0.32 against earnings of Rs 0.97 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.