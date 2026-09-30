NIIT Elevates Vishnupriya Raghavan To Lead Technology Learning Solutions, Enterprise Business

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Mumbai: NIIT Limited announced on 30 September 2026, the elevation of Vishnupriya Raghavan to Senior Vice President and Business Head – Technology Learning Solutions, NIIT Enterprise.

Leadership Role

In her expanded role, Raghavan will lead NIIT Enterprise’s Technology Learning Solutions business. Her mandate includes strengthening NIIT's role as a strategic capability partner to enterprises navigating AI-led workforce transformation.

Management Commentary

Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Limited, said that Raghavan's elevation reflects her understanding of enterprise technology and her ability to translate evolving technology needs into workforce outcomes. Jathar expects her leadership to strengthen NIIT's ability to help enterprises build AI-ready, future-facing technology talent at scale.

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Focus Areas

NIIT Enterprise offers a portfolio focused on role readiness, deep technology skilling, leadership development, OEM-led capability programmes and enterprise-scale capability transformation. Its focus areas include AI-first engineering, AI-led SRE, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data engineering, enterprise architecture, Engineering Intelligence and technology leadership.

Raghavan's Statement

Vishnupriya Raghavan said that technology is reshaping roles and ways of working rapidly. She added that her focus will be on helping organisations build AI-ready, future-facing technology talent capabilities by combining deep technology expertise, hands-on application and enterprise context.

Business Support

Through structured learning pathways, hands-on practice and real-world application, NIIT Enterprise helps organisations build automation-ready and AI-native teams. The business supports enterprises in developing critical technology capabilities across roles, teams and business networks.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.