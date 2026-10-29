NIIT Learning Systems Buys US-based Bluewater Learning For ₹147 Crore, Expands HCM Tech Presence

File Image |

Mumbai: NIIT Learning Systems Limited announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned US subsidiary, NIIT (USA), Inc., has acquired 100 per cent membership interest in Bluewater Learning, LLC, a Texas-based company. The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition is up to USD 17.6 million, including an earnout amount payable over the next five years.

Transaction Details

The Board of Directors approved the investment on October 28, 2026, with the meeting concluding on October 29, 2026. The transaction has been completed and was executed through a cash consideration.

About Bluewater Learning

Bluewater Learning, incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in Texas, USA, specialises in Human Capital Management (HCM) learning technology. The firm provides HCM technology consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Financial Overview

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Bluewater Learning reported an estimated turnover of USD 8.5 million. The company's turnover for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, was USD 6.2 million, USD 6.1 million for December 31, 2024, and USD 7.5 million for December 31, 2023.

Read Also NIIT Elevates Vishnupriya Raghavan To Lead Technology Learning Solutions, Enterprise Business

Strategic Rationale

NIIT Learning Systems Limited stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to drive growth through new capabilities, geographic expansion, and penetration into attractive customer segments. The company believes Bluewater Learning will strengthen its position in the HCM Learning Tech ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.