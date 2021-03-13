NHPC provides 250 LPH RO water system to National Association for the Blind under CSR-SD

NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company provided a 250 LPH RO Water System to National Association for the Blind (Haryana State Branch), Faridabad under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The RO Water System was inaugurated by Sudha Singh, President, NHPC Women's Welfare Association on 11th March 2021 at Faridabad. R.K. Agrawal, General Manager (Civil) – CSR&SD, NHPC, Ajeet Singh Patwa, President, National Association for the Blind (Haryana State Branch), K.D. Mishra, Coordinator, National Association for the Blind (Haryana State Branch)and members of NHPC Women's Welfare Association were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Singh, President, NHPC Women's Welfare Association said that the RO Water System would be beneficial in providing clean water to the visually challenged students of the centre. She further praised the NHPC CSR-SD team for this humanitarian initiative.