NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs. 890.85 crore to government of India for the financial year 2020-21

NHPC, a premier hydro power Company and a ‘Mini Ratna’ Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India has paid an interim dividend of Rs. 890.85 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 5th, 2021. The dividend payout bank advice was presented to R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) (Power and New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship) by A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC on March 12th 2020 in the presence of Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) Government of India, S.K.G. Rahate, Additional Secretary (Power) Government of India, Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power and N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) and H.S. Puri, Chief General Manager (Finance) from NHPC. NHPC had already paid Rs. 228.06 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2020-21 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2019-20. Thus, NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs. 1118.91 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2020-21