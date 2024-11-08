'News By The People, For The People': Elon Musk Continues His Tirade; Tesla Chief Goes Against Media Houses

Image: Wikipedia

The US election and the end result, which saw former president Donald Trump become the president-elect of the United States, have diminished the standing of many progressive aspects of the American fabric, particularly the media.

Trump's Dislike For Critical Media

Trump has time and again chided the general and mainstream US media that has dovetailed to him. Now, with his victory, the elements cornering media have been emboldened. The biggest name in the Trump force, Elon Musk, has gone on a rampage against media houses in the US.

Musk's Battle For "Citizen Journalism"

Musk has been attempting to position X as the alternative and perhaps draw it into the mainstream. In a video that has now surfaced and been endorsed by Musk on his official X account, Musk is seen making his argument for a new age of media.

In the video, Musk said, "In times past, we didn't have the technology for this, so the only way to learn news was for it to be filtered through a small number of news organisations and then to be printed in newspapers or broadcast."

Further, advocating 'citizen journalism,' the Tesla boss added, "I'm a big believer in citizen journalism being actually way better.

According to Musk, 'citizen journalism' is not what it sounds like and is 'way better' than what it is understood to be.

Citing the instance of Donald Trump's assassination attempt, Musk further added, "Look at the attempted assassination of President Trump; people are actually at the event live, doing video; people are reporting it. That's the kind of thing that is actually far better information than filtering it through a small number of publications, which ends up being controlled by maybe five editors-in-chief.

Furthermore, Musk targeted major names in the US news industry and said, "There's like five people that control the news. And even though there are multiple newspapers—New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and a few others, they decide what is newsworthy. But that should not be how it works. It should be the voice of the people, the cumulative voice of the people should decide what is newsworthy.”

Elon Musk responded to this post, quoting it in his post. Musk shared the post with the words "News by the people, for the people!".