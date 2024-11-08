Infosys, Tech Mahindra Shares In Green As Major IT Stocks Continue To Roar

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Post the US election results, the Indian indices roared, rallying in green at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House. However, the Indian indices, may it be Sensex or Nifty, both the indices came down with with a post-Trump fever, as the marquee indices closed with losses of over 1 per cent, the very next day of trading.

But certain sets of stocks continued to roar, as did one particular index. A large chunk of the tech stocks and the Nifty IT index continue to trade in red, while most of the markets are trading with cuts.

When we look at some of the key IT stocks, the momentum is visible.

Tech Mahindra Ltd

The Pune-based Tech Mahindra riding on 'Buy' calls is trading in green with major gains.

The Mahindra group's IT arm made gains of 1.92 per cent or Rs 31.70. The overall surge in share value took the price to Rs 1,682.70 per share.

Wipro Ltd

Then we come to Wipro, another major name in the Indian tech business, which surged with significant gains on Friday, November 8.

The shares of Wipro rose by 1.97 per cent or Rs 11.10. This pushed the overall value of the shares of the IT giant to Rs 574.50 per piece.

Infosys Ltd

From Wipro, we move to another Bengaluru-based company, Infosys. Narayan Murthy's company shares also zoomed in the intraday trade.

The shares of the MNC rose by 1.88 per cent or Rs 33.90. This took the overall value of the IT company's shares to Rs 1,836.95.

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCL was also trading in green on the last day of this trading week. However, the intensity of the gains was relatively lower.

The shares of HCL Tech increased by 0.60 per cent or Rs 11.05, taking the overall value of each individual share to Rs 1,843.00 per piece.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

The Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, was an outlier in the mix as the company shares were trading with losses.

The company shares dropped in value to Rs 4,126.15, declining by 0.60 per cent or Rs 24.75.

NIFTY IT

And, when we look at the overall value of the Nifty IT index, the index was trading in the positive territory.

Nifty IT rose by 0.89 per cent or 369.90 points, climbing to 42,122.30.