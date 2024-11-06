 'Lower Parel Is To A Large Extent Lodha Parel': X User's Post Sparks Debate On Mumbai's Real Estate Transformation; Netizens React
Lower Parel, which was once an industrial hub, with the revolving market has now become a prime area featuring a blend of high-end commercial spaces and residential developments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
'Lower Parel Is To A Large Extent Lodha Parel': X User's Post Sparks Debate On Mumbai's Real Estate Transformation; Netizens React

Mumbai's real estate market has always been a magnet for intense discussions and sharp opinions, drawing interest from both local investors and global observers. The bustling city and known for its high-density neighbourhoods, luxury skyscrapers and ever-rising prices, is always on its continuous evolving mode.

Lower Parel, which was once an industrial hub for textile, with the revolving market has now become a prime area featuring a blend of high-end commercial spaces and residential developments.

And leading the transformation in this part of town among other players is the Lodha Group, whose projects have become synonymous with luxury living.

Recently, taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Vishal Bhargava, who actively tracks Mumbai real estate trends, set the stage for a lively conversation on Lodha’s impact on Lower Parel.

In his post, Bhargava noted, “Lower Parel is to a large extent Lodha Parel. It had its challenges but it’s come through. Irrespective of the super luxury Lodha Malabar or Lodha Juhu – nothing will match the grandeur of the magnum opus Lodha World Towers.”

Netizens Reaction

His tweet garnered a wave of response, with mixed opinions.

One user responded, ““World Towers complex is Lodha, Garden city Goregaon is Oberoi. Gardens Powai is hiranandani etc” to which Bhargava noted with an Agree.

Another user on the other hand offered a global comparison, saying, “One can easily buy two sea-facing flats in a sane and well-governed Western European country at the cost of one flat at the World Towers and also breathe better air (bonus for a better lifespan).”

The conversation then turned to other Lodha properties. When a user shared pictures of Lodha Bel Air at Jogeshwari West, Bhargava responded, calling it a “Very underrated project.”

However, the feedback was not all positive; another user added, “It is surrounded by garbage dumps on one side. Bad development on part of BMC and MH govt. Public parking space they delivered in return for FSI is a horror dungeon…”

Screengrab of the comments |

One X user voiced these concerns about Lodha’s design choices, remarking, “Bhai, have you seen a flat inside? The building has claustrophobic flats that are unlivable. The exterior facade might be stunning, but people have to live in the building as well.”

The Lodha Group has made a significant mark on Mumbai’s high-end real estate market, with properties that exude luxury and cater to an elite clientele. Known for grand projects like the Lodha World Towers in Lower Parel, Lodha Malabar, and Lodha Juhu, the group has cultivated a reputation for opulence and architectural finesse.

