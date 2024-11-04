'Mumbai Is Expensive But This Is Ridiculous': X User Post Sparks Debate On ₹40 Charge For Plastic Glasses; Netizens React |

Have you ever found yourself shocked by a bill that seemed to have extra charges for the most ordinary things? A recent incident shared on social media has sparked a lively discussion about the hidden costs in our everyday experiences, especially when it comes to enjoying a simple glass of mango juice.

Ravi Handa, recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief over the exorbitant charges at a mall in Thane. Handa's post higlighted about an experience reported by a user on the subreddit r/mumbai.

Handa in his post wrote, "Who the hell charges 40₹ for disposable plastic glasses to drink Mango juice in!"

"I knew Mumbai is expensive but this is ridiculous," he added.

Who the hell charges 40₹ for disposable plastic glasses to drink Mango juice in!



— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 4, 2024

Netizens Reaction

Handa's post quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of responses from fellow netizens.

One user humorously suggested, “Ye dekh K Mumbai me restaurant open krne ka man kr gya”

Others echoed Handa’s sentiments, highlighting the frustrations faced by customers in India.

“Indian businesses are answerable to no one. They need any random reason to con customers. Most of them are unregulated & charge as they want!” remarked another user.

As the discussion grew, so did the curiosity surrounding this peculiar pricing strategy. One user provocatively asked, “So if someone says they don’t want a glass, will they offer juice from a tap?”

As consumers, it is essential to question unreasonable charges and advocate for our rights. Is it really necessary to charge Rs 40 for a disposable plastic glass is still a question that many netizens to Handa's post are questions.