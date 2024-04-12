New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 6.93

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition | aaaaimages

Hyundai India, just launched a new special variant of its Grand i10 Nios hatchback called the ‘Corporate Edition’. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition starts at Rs 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for manual transmission and Rs 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT transmission. Previously used for a limited-edition variant launched in 2020 but discontinued in 2021, the Corporate Edition now marks Hyundai's most affordable model in the Indian market.

According to the company, this upgraded version enhances the driving experience for budget-conscious buyers. Notably, the new model comes with a standard three-year warranty, along with tan extended seven-year warranty. Potential buyers can book the car through the official website or at the nearest dealership. Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition stands out with some subtle changes from the Magna trim. It features body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, LED tail-lamps, DRLs, a black radiator grille, and 15-inch steel alloys with dual-tone covers. What makes is unique is the ‘Corporate’ emblem on its tail-gate. You can pick from seven single-tone color options: Amazon Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, and Spark Green.

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition runs on a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine. You can choose between a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It gives out 82bhp of power and 114Nm of torque. However, it doesn't offer a CNG engine option.

Inside, the Corporate Edition boasts a stylish grey dual-tone finish. It offers conveniences like an adjustable driver sear height, foot-well lighting, and a front room lamp. Plus, there is a rear pocket for the front passenger seat. You will find a 6.7-inch touchscreen display, a four-speaker audio system, and a 3.5-icnh speedometer with multi-information display. And for added convenience, Hyundai has added steering wheel-mounted controls.

Safety features in the hatchback include six airbags, seat belt reminders, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, central locking, an impact-sensing auto door unlock system, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), a day-and-night interior rear view mirror (IRVM), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).