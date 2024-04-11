Hyundai Creta Facelift Hits Milestone with Over 100,000 Bookings Since Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Hyundai Motor India Limited, announced that the Creta facelift has received a whooping 1 lakh bookings since its launch. Interestingly, variants of the Creta with sunroofs and connected car features are the top picks, making up 71 and 52 percent of all bookings, respectively.

Hyundai Creta, known as one of the brand’s most popular offerings, got a facelift in January 2024, resulting in a surge in demand. Currently, there is a wait of up to 6 months for the Creta, depending on the variant, with HMIL having an order backlog of over 45,000 units.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Hyundai Motor India introduced the 2024 Creta facelift in January this year with starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. Competing in the market against models like the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Kia Seltos, the Creta faces off stiff competition.

Customers can choose from six single-tone and one dual-tone exterior colors for this SUV. The 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, including a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT unit.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

The redesigned Hyundai Creta now comes with a revamped cockpit, showcasing a dual-screen touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console. It also features power seats, a leather-wrapped gear shifter, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, it offers surround view and blind spot view monitors, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and ventilated seats. Entertainment is elevated with a Bose premium sound system boasting 8 speakers, and for a touch of luxury, there's a panoramic sunroof. Plus, it comes loaded with over seventy standard connected car features.

Hyundai Creta N Line |

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.