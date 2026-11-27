Nestle | File Pic

Mumbai: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday, November 27, disclosed that it has received a demand order of ₹36.36 lakh from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including damages and penalties related to provident fund obligations for the period between 2012 and 2019.

The company informed stock exchanges that the order was issued by the EPFO Regional Office in Mysuru under provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

EPFO Demand Details

According to the regulatory filing, the total demand stands at ₹36,36,548, of which ₹20,09,516 accounts for damages and penalties. The remaining amount of ₹16,27,032 relates to the interest component of the demand.

Nestle India received the order on November 26, 2026. The demand pertains to historical provident fund obligations covering the period from 2012 to 2019. The FMCG company clarified that the regulatory order would not have any material impact on its financial performance, business operations or other activities.

Understanding EPF Provisions

The EPFO issued the demand under Sections 7Q and 14B of the EPF Act, which deal with statutory provident fund payment obligations and penalties.

Section 7Q makes employers liable to pay interest on outstanding statutory dues, while Section 14B authorises the provident fund authority to recover damages in cases of default in depositing employee provident fund contributions and other statutory payments. These provisions are designed to ensure timely compliance with social security obligations and safeguard employees' retirement benefits.

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Nestle India Shares Slip

Shares of Nestle India witnessed marginal selling pressure during Friday's afternoon trading session. The FMCG stock was trading at ₹1,316.90 on the BSE, down 0.29% from its previous closing price.

Nestle India remains one of the country's prominent food and beverage manufacturers, with a diversified portfolio of popular consumer brands, including Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Milkmaid and Everyday. The company maintained that the EPFO demand would not materially affect its ongoing business activities or financial position.

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