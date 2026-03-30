 12 Tonnes Of KitKat Stolen In Europe, Truck With Over 400,000 Bars Goes Missing En Route To Poland; Probe Underway
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HomeWorld12 Tonnes Of KitKat Stolen In Europe, Truck With Over 400,000 Bars Goes Missing En Route To Poland; Probe Underway

12 Tonnes Of KitKat Stolen In Europe, Truck With Over 400,000 Bars Goes Missing En Route To Poland; Probe Underway

Around 12 tonnes of KitKat bars were stolen after thieves allegedly hijacked a truck transporting nearly 4.1 lakh bars from Italy to Poland, Nestle confirmed. The vehicle remains missing as investigations continue. The theft may disrupt supply ahead of Easter, with concerns the chocolates could appear in unauthorised markets across Europe.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
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12 Tonnes Of KitKat Stolen In Europe, Truck With Over 400,000 Bars Goes Missing En Route To Poland; Probe Underway |

Italy: In a bizarre heist, nearly 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars have gone missing in Europe after thieves allegedly hijacked a truck transporting the consignment, Swiss food giant Nestle confirmed on Saturday.

The stolen shipment comprised around 413,793 bars from a new KitKat range, which had set off from central Italy and was en route to Poland for distribution across European markets. However, the truck never reached its destination and both the vehicle and its cargo remain untraceable.

In a statement, KitKat confirmed the theft, adding that investigations are currently underway in coordination with local authorities and supply chain partners. The company did not disclose the exact location where the truck went missing.

In a lighter remark, the company said, “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally,” even as it acknowledged the seriousness of the incident.

To aid recovery efforts, Nestle said each chocolate bar carries a unique batch code that can be traced. If someone scans a code from the stolen batch, they will receive instructions on how to alert the company, which could help investigators track the missing consignment.

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Potential Supply Disruptions Around Easter

The theft has raised concerns about potential supply disruptions, especially with demand expected to surge ahead of the Easter holiday. Nestle warned that the missing stock could lead to shortages in stores and may also surface in unauthorised markets across Europe.

Highlighting a broader concern, the company noted that cargo theft is becoming an increasingly common issue affecting businesses of all sizes. “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, cargo theft is an escalating problem,” the company said, as reported by Ynetnews.

Authorities are continuing their probe to locate the truck and identify those behind the theft, as one of the more unusual cargo heists in recent times leaves both chocolate lovers and the supply chain industry on alert.

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