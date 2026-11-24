EPFO has proposed letting members make extra PF deposits directly through their UAN. |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering a proposal that would allow members to deposit additional money directly into their provident fund (PF) accounts using their Universal Account Number (UAN). The facility could also open a new way for gig workers and freelancers to save.

How direct deposits would work?

The proposal was presented at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

If approved, members would be able to make voluntary contributions to their UAN-linked PF accounts without routing the money through their employers. The additional deposits would give members more scope to build retirement savings and earn interest on those contributions.

What changes for employees?

Employees typically contribute 12 percent of their eligible pay towards the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). They can already contribute more under Paragraph 19 of the EPF Scheme, 2026, but the additional amount currently goes through their employer.

The proposed facility would give members a direct way to make those extra deposits. Employees could choose to put more into their retirement savings when they have money to spare, subject to the deposit limits still under discussion.

What gig workers could gain?

The proposal also includes third-party micro-contributions, which would allow small payments from other sources to go into eligible PF accounts. For instance, delivery workers could put tips into their accounts, while freelancers could set aside part of their additional earnings.

PF balances currently earn 8.25 percent interest, according to the report. The detailed eligibility rules for gig workers and freelancers are yet to be announced.

What remains undecided?

The proposal is awaiting approval. The tax treatment of direct contributions, the maximum amount members can deposit and whether employers can also contribute through the facility remain undecided.

The Labour Ministry said it was discussing the tax implications with the Finance Ministry. The government would make the necessary changes to the rules once the proposal receives approval.

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