EPFO Changes UAN Activation Process, Now Only UMANG App Will Work; Here's What Has Changed?

EPFO Moves UAN Activation to UMANG App, Aadhaar Face Authentication Now Mandatory. |

Mumbai: If you are an EPFO member , there is an important update for you. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has changed the process of activating a Universal Account Number (UAN). Members can no longer use the EPFO portal for UAN activation. The process will now be completed only through the UMANG app.

Why Has EPFO Made This Change?

According to EPFO, the new system has been introduced after upgrading its software and database. The aim is to make the process more secure, faster and reliable. Aadhaar Face Authentication has also been made mandatory to improve identity verification and reduce the chances of fraud.

How to Activate Your UAN

First, download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Register using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and create a four-digit PIN.

After logging in, search for "EPFO" in the app.

Open "UAN Services Through Face Auth" and select "UAN Activation."

Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number and Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Verify the OTP received on your mobile phone.

How Face Authentication Works

After OTP verification, the app will ask you to install the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Once installed, the camera will open automatically.

Look directly into the camera and complete the face scan.

When a green tick appears, your face authentication has been successfully completed.

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Your details will then appear on the screen. Verify the information and tap Submit.

What Happens After Activation?

Once the process is completed successfully, your UAN will be activated. EPFO will send a temporary password to your registered mobile number through SMS, which can be used to access EPFO services.

How to Check UAN Activation Status

Open the UMANG app and go to "UAN Services Through Face Auth."

Select "UAN Allotment and Activation."

Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number and registered mobile number, then verify the OTP.

If the message "UAN is already activated" appears on the screen, it confirms that your activation process has been completed successfully.