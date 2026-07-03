EPFO Member Portal Goes Live After Upgrade, Major UAN Service Changes May Surprise PF Users

EPFO has restored its upgraded Unified Member Portal with a new interface and important service changes. | File Image |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its Unified Member Portal after a scheduled upgrade that lasted nearly a week.

The updated portal now comes with a fresh design and improved features. EPFO said the upgrade is aimed at making services faster, smoother and more secure for millions of members across India.

However, some major service changes may catch users off guard.

Big Change In UAN Activation

One of the biggest changes is related to Universal Account Number (UAN) activation.

Read Also EPFO Suspends Online Claim Services For 3 Days For System Upgrade

Members can no longer activate their UAN directly through the EPFO portal. This option has now been removed from the website.

Instead, users must complete UAN activation through the UMANG app using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).

To activate UAN, users need to open the UMANG app, go to EPFO Services, and select UAN Activation under UAN Services Through Face Auth.

New UAN Generation Shifted

EPFO has also stopped new UAN generation through the portal.

People who need a fresh UAN must now use the UMANG app. They must choose UAN Allotment and Activation and complete Aadhaar face verification.

This change makes the UMANG app the main platform for both UAN activation and new UAN creation.

Easier UAN Retrieval

The upgraded portal also makes it easier for members to retrieve a lost or forgotten UAN.

Users only need to enter their registered mobile number, upload valid identity or address proof, and verify the OTP sent to their phone.

After verification, the UAN can be recovered quickly.

Claim Services Continue

EPFO has kept death claim and pension claim services active on the portal.

Beneficiaries must keep their Aadhaar-linked mobile number active and bank details ready before applying.

Documents such as the member’s death certificate, cancelled cheque or passbook, and age proof may be required.

Only PDF files up to 2 MB can be uploaded, and file names should not contain spaces.

What Is UMANG?

The UMANG app is the government’s digital platform for accessing public services online.

With the latest EPFO changes, it has become the primary gateway for key PF-related services, reducing the need to visit EPFO offices physically.